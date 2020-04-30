3 more Dawlah Islamiya gunmen surrender in North Cotabato

NORTH COTABATO --- Three more members of the outlawed Dawlah Islamiya surrendered Wednesday through the intercession local officials and the military.

Lanny Madaluday Salem, Rocky Kinal Paguital, and Usman Abas Salem, also turned in assault rifles and materials for improvised explosive devices to the Army’s 34th Infantry Battalion based in Barangay Nabalawag in Midsayap, North Cotabato.

They belong to a group under Imam Karialan, who is wanted for a spate of deadly bombings in central Mindanao’s adjoining Maguindanao, Sultan Kudarat and North Cotabato provinces.

Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Thursday he is thankful to local officials and the 34th IB for having convinced the three gunmen to return to the fold of law.

The Dawlah Islamiya, also known as the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, operates in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and has links with the Maute terror group in Lanao del Sur and the Abu Sayyaf in Sulu.

More than a hundred Dawlah Islamiya bandits have surrendered in batches to units of the 6th ID in central Mindanao in the past three years.

The 6th ID and the Bangsamoro regional government are cooperating in reintroducing to mainstream society the now reforming former Dawlah Islamiya members.