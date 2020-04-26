3 more NPA rebels surrender to government

SULTAN KUDARAT --- Three guerillas bolted from the New People’s Army and surrendered to the police in Senator Ninoy Aquino town Friday.

Plag Dalimbang Sipot, 35, Saping Gampong Dumato, 57, and the 40-year-old Sumadic Tungkulan Dumato, all from Barangay Midtungok in Senator Ninoy Aquino town in Sultan Kudarat also turned in firearms to police officials and local executives led by Mayor Randy Ecija.

In a statement Saturday, the Police Regional Office-12 said the three NPAs yielded through the joint intercession of Senator Ninoy Aquino’s police chief, Capt. Noel Delasan, and members of the municipal peace and order council led by Ecija, the bloc’s presiding chairperson.

The three rebels belong to the NPA’s self-styled Daguma Front-Far South Mindanao Region that has a reputation for extorting large amounts of monthly “protection money” from owners of business establishments, construction firms and bus companies operating in the adjoining Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato and Sarangani provinces.

PRO-12 said officials of the Sultan Kudarat provincial police also helped in convincing the three NPAs to return to the fold of law via backchannel dialogues.