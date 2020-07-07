3 more tested positive of Covid-19 in Region 12
3 more tested positive of Covid-19 in Region 12
KORONADAL CITY - Two residents of South Cotabato and another in North Cotabato were the latest Covid-19 positive in the Soccsksargen region, the...
Police officer is Tawi-Tawi's first COVID-19 patient
TAWI-TAWI — A police officer becomes the first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive in TAwi-Tawi province, the provincial Inter-Agency Task...
Juvenile Philippine Serpent Eagle rescued, freed in Sarangani
KORONADAL CITY – Environment officials on Monday freed a juvenile Philippine Serpent Eagle (Spilornis holospilus) by a village official on Friday...
BARMM gives P15M aid for Lanao del Sur biomolecular lab
COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Government has turned over a sum of P15,039,688 cash assistance to Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC) in Marawi City...
Bilang ng mga nagpa-enrol sa Kidapawan ngayong school year, bumaba
KIDAPAWAN CITY - Nanawagan ngayon ang Department of Education sa Kidapawan City Division sa mga magulang na ipa-enrol na ang kanilang mga anak...