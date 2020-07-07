  Tuesday Jul, 07 2020 12:26:00 AM

3 more tested positive of Covid-19 in Region 12

Local News • 20:30 PM Mon Jul 6, 2020
19
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

KORONADAL CITY - Two residents of South Cotabato and another in North Cotabato were the latest Covid-19 positive in the Soccsksargen region, the Department of Health today reported.

 

