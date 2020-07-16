  Thursday Jul, 16 2020 10:54:05 PM

3 new COVID-19 cases in Region 12; 3 new recoveries too

HEALTH • 20:00 PM Thu Jul 16, 2020
18
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTAABTO CITY - Tatlo katao ang nadagdag sa bilang ng mga COVID-19 patients sa Soccsksargen region ngayong araw batay sa situation report ng DOH-12.

Sa tatlong bagong kaso, dalawa mula North Cotabato at isa mula Sultan Kudarat, lahat mga Locally Stranded Individual na may travel history sa Maynila.

Dahil dito, abot na sa 125 ang kabu-uang bilang ng mga taong merong coronavirus sa rehiyon. Sa bilang na ito, 59 na ang naka-recover, kabilang ang tatlo na taga Sultan Kudarat.

 

No photo description available.

