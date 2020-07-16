3 new COVID-19 cases in Region 12; 3 new recoveries too
COTAABTO CITY - Tatlo katao ang nadagdag sa bilang ng mga COVID-19 patients sa Soccsksargen region ngayong araw batay sa situation report ng DOH-12.
Sa tatlong bagong kaso, dalawa mula North Cotabato at isa mula Sultan Kudarat, lahat mga Locally Stranded Individual na may travel history sa Maynila.
Dahil dito, abot na sa 125 ang kabu-uang bilang ng mga taong merong coronavirus sa rehiyon. Sa bilang na ito, 59 na ang naka-recover, kabilang ang tatlo na taga Sultan Kudarat.
NDBC BIDA BALITA (July 16, 2020)
HEADLINES:
1. ISANG DOSENA, nadagdag sa bilang ng mga COVID-19 patient sa Region 12; apat naman sa...
3 new COVID-19 cases in Region 12; 3 new recoveries too
COTAABTO CITY - Tatlo katao ang nadagdag sa bilang ng mga COVID-19 patients sa Soccsksargen region ngayong araw batay sa situation report ng DOH-...
PDEA agents neutralize drug dealer in Buluan entrapment operation
MAGUINDANAO --- State agents shot dead a drug dealer for resisting arrest after an entrapment tradeoff involving P170,000 worth of shabu in Buluan...
NDU community holds send off mass for Bishop Charlie Inzon, OMI
COTABATO CITY - The Notre Dame University community, led by university president Fr. Francis Zabala, OMI in Cotabato City on Wednesday held a send...
NDU community holds send off mass for Bishop Charlie Inzon, OMI
COTABATO CITY - The Notre Dame University community, led by university president Fr. Francis Zabala, OMI in Cotabato City on Wednesday held a send...