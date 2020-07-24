3 new COVID-19 cases in Soccsksargen region, 12 recoveries
5 new COVID cases in BARMM as total confirmed patients reaches 416
COTABATO CITY - The health ministry of the Bansamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao has recorded a total of 416 confirmed COVID-19 patients across the ...
COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported three new COVID-19 patients and a dozen recoveries.
P1.1-M shabu seized during drug sting in Cotabato province
PIGCAWAYAN, North Cotabato – Anti-narcotics operatives, police and military forces arrested today two suspected drug peddler and seized more than...
Basilan upland irrigation project continue amid pandemic
BASILAN --- There is an irrigation project in Barangay Tumahubong in Sumisip, Basilan unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic that...
PDEA Region 10, BARMM agents shuts 2 drug dens
COTABATO CITY --- Anti-narcotics agents shut a big drug den here and another in Bukidnon province in separate operations Thursday.
