  Friday Jul, 24 2020

3 new COVID-19 cases in Soccsksargen region, 12 recoveries

Jul 24, 2020
12
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported three new COVID-19 patients and a dozen recoveries.

With three new cases, the region now has 198 confirmed patients. They are from Sultan Kudarat and Gen. Santos City. 

