3 slain in separate gun attacks in Maguindanao, Cotabato province
COTABATO CITY – A village secretary in Maguindanao and two construction workers in Cotabato province were killed in separate gun attacks Tuesday.
Mahdi T. Simpal, village secretary of Barangay Malingao, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds after gunmen on a separate vehicle opened him at 8 a.m.
Simpal’s white Toyota Innova was parked in front of a pharmacy at the town’s public market when the suspects on board a black SUV without license plate opened fire using cal. 45 pistols.
The gunmen immediately fled from the crime scene.
Simpal died on the spot. Motive remained unknown as investigation continues.
In Pigcawayan, Cotabato province, two construction worker were shot dead by still unidentified gunmen for still unknown reason in Barangay Presbitero at past 11 a.m. today.
Major Ivan Samoraga, Pigcawayan police chief, identified the victims as Ariel Ballescas, 40 and his nephew resident Michael Ballescas, both of of Barangay Presbitero.
Samoraga said the victims were working on a building when the suspects on board a motorbike arrived and opened fire.
Investigation continues.
