  Thursday Aug, 20 2020 03:26:48 AM

3 tarsiers rescued, freed in Sarangani

Climate Change/Environment • 21:15 PM Wed Aug 19, 2020
32
By: 
DENR-12 news release

TARSIERS IN SARANGANI.

DENR Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer (PENRO) of Sarangani Renato C. Domingo revealed that a concerned citizen surrendered three Philippine Tarsiers (Carlito syrichta) in his office in Alabel, Sarangani on Monday.

PENRO Domingo said that Engelberto J. Gran together with his men found the small primates in Gran's farm at Barangay Bagakay in Alabel.

Based on the examination conducted by Dr. Roy O. Mejorada, DVM, in-house veterinarian of Sarangani Environmental Conservation and Protection Center, two of the three primates were mature male and female and the other one was a juvenile female tarsier.

Since the tarsiers didn’t show any signs of injuries and were fit to be released back to the wild, they were freed by the PENRO Sarangani personnel late afternoon on Monday in an uninhabited area at Brgy. Bagakay – the same place where the tarsiers were found. | Courtesy: PENRO Sarangani

