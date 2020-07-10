3-year-old boy, 5 others new COVID-19 patients in Region 12

KORONADAL CITY - Six new cases of COVID-19 positive, including a 3-year-old boy, have been added to the rising number of coronavirus patients in the Soccsksargen region, the Dept of Health reported tonight.

Of the six new caseS, four were from South Cotabato, one in Sultan Kudarat and the boy in North Cotabato. Except for the boy, all the other patients have travelled to Manila and all in stable condition.

See infographics below: