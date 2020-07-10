  Friday Jul, 10 2020 01:04:55 AM

3-year-old boy, 5 others new COVID-19 patients in Region 12

Breaking News • 19:00 PM Thu Jul 9, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez

KORONADAL CITY - Six new cases of COVID-19 positive, including a 3-year-old boy, have been added to the rising number of coronavirus patients in the Soccsksargen region, the Dept of Health reported tonight.

Of the six new caseS, four were from South Cotabato, one in Sultan Kudarat and the boy in North Cotabato.  Except for the boy, all the other patients have travelled to Manila and all in stable condition.

3-year-old boy, 5 others new COVID-19 patients in Region 12

