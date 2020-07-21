3-year-old boy dies due to Covid-19 in Malabang, Lanao del Sur, region now has 403 cases

A 3-year-old boy from Malabang, Lanao del Sur was the 8th Covid-19 fatality in the region, according to BARMM Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo.

The boy who was suffering from pneumonia was admitted to the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center on July 18, was swabbed and expired few hours later.

“The child was already too sick when he was admitted at the CRMC on Friday,” Sinarimbo said of the boy, the 4th person from Lanao del Sur to have died of coronavirus.

One new case was reported in the region as of July 20, raising the total positive cases in the region to 403 with 275 confined patients and 120 recoveries.

Eight have died due to coronavirus.

BARMM Health Minister Dr. Safrullah Dipatuan said Lanao del Sur with Marawi City remained to be the leading area with high number of Covid-19 positive at 161 patients (about 40 percent of the region’s total positive cases) with four fatalities while Basilan with Lamitan City with 75 and one fatality.

Maguindanao remained at third with 36 positive cases while Sulu has 10 patients with three deaths.