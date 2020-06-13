30 COVID-19 cases in Lanao del Sur; 14 in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY --- Lanao del Sur now has 30 COVID-19 patients under quarantine in different facilities in the province.

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. announced Saturday that all 30 Maranaws have tested positive to coronavirus.

“Everything is being done to prevent transmissions,” Adiong told reporters.

Lanao del Sur is one of the five provinces in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Adiong said the Lanao del Sur provincial disaster risk reduction and management council and the Integrated Provincial Health Office under physician Allen Minalang are together providing medical support to the 30 persons infected with COVID-19.

The office of Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani Sayadi also reported another local COVID-19 case on Saturday.

“We have one new confirmed COVID-19 case in Cotabato City. The total number of confirmed cases in the city is now 14,” a statement from the local government unit said.

Cotabato City, which has 37 barangays, is the regional center of the Bangsamoro region.

“Our new patient is a locally stranded individual (LSI) from Manila who arrived last Thursday, June 11, 2020 on board Cebu Pacific flight no. 5J 887. He is asymptomatic,” the mayor’s office said in an advisory circulated via social media.