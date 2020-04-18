32 curfew violators, nabbed in Koronadal and South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY – South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat Police Stations are preparing cases against 32 persons who were caught violating the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) protocols in the whole region.

The 32 persons were arrested for violating curfew hours, for going out not on their schedule indicated in their movement pass given by their respective barangays, for violating what was stipulated in the quarantine pass that only one (1) family member is allowed to go out of their residence for the providence of basic needs and for not wearing their face mask during at the said public place, for gathering together while having a drinking spree and loitering outside.

The 32 individuals were identified as follows:

1. Larry Villa Pares, 29 years old, single, farmer, and a resident of Brgy. Cabuling, Tantangan, South Cotabato;

2. Merix Arsaga Ejago, 46 years old, married, tricycle driver, and a resident of Sitio Guadalupe, Brgy Carpenter Hill, Koronadal City;

3. Teodoro Loyloy Casalta, 42 years old, married, collector, and a resident of Purok. Pag-ibig, Zone 3, Koronadal City;

4. Ibrahim Sarudin Masukat, 25 years old, single, encoder, a resident of Agreda Phase 3, Brgy. Sta. Cruz, Koronadal City;

5. Jose Belotindos Bosque Jr, 35 years old, married, self-employed, and a resident of San Antonio Phase IV, Brgy. Sta Cruz, Koronadal City;

6. Ian Padrones Larida, 40 years old, male, married, farmer and a resident of Purok Sampaguita, Brgy. Malaya, Banga, South Cotabato;

7. Jhonaler Dela Rosa Tapang, 41 years old, male, married, farmer and a resident of Brgy. Centrala, Banga, South Cotabato;

8. Andresito Palmos Dedal, 56 years old, male, married, and a resident of Brgy. Reyes, Banga, South Cotabato;

9. Tomas Napagao Nualda, 56 years old, male, married, farmer and a resident of Purok Mabuhay, Brgy. Benitez, Banga, South Cotabato;

10. Mariz Jane Capaniarihan Barnillo, 25 years old, married, waitress, and a resident of Purok. Sampaguita, Brgy. Zone 2, Koronadal City;

11. Ricardo Capaniarihan Mendoza, 39 years old, single, driver, and a resident of Purok. Sampaguita, Brgy. Zone 2, Koronadal City;

12. Lito Malapia Ayob, 30 years old, single, businessman, and a resident of Purok. Poticar, Brgy GPS Koronadal City;

13.John Noven Pilosopo Tee, 29 years old, single, jobless, and a resident of Purok. Sariling Atin, Brgy. GPS, Koronadal City;

14. Dexter Mariposque Hernando, 32 years old, married, jobless, and a resident of Purok. Sariling Atin, Brgy. GPS, Koronadal City;

15. David Osorio Alvarez Jr., 50 years old, single, driver, and a resident of Balmores St., Brgy GPS, Koronadal City;

16. Jason Dañosos Lazaga, 23 years old, single, jobless, and a resident of Purok. Hari, Brgy. Blingkong, Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat;

17. REYNAN RAMPING CATEDRILLA, 34 years old, single, laborer and a resident of Brgy Naci, Surallah, Sout Cotabato;

18. RONELO BUHAY BERMUDEZ, 26 years old, single, jobless and a resident of Purok Maligaya, Brgy Dajay, Surallah, South Cotabato;

19. ERIC JOHN CORDOVA ALEJINIA, 30 years old, single, laborer and a resident of Brgy Lamian, Surallah, South Cotabato;

20. Esmael Candao Dalundong, 27 years old, married, salesman, and a resident of Purok. Siodena, Brgy GPS, Koronadal City;

21. Nelson Esparar Legandin, 35 years old, single, chain saw operator and a resident of Purok. Tagumpay, Brgy GPS, Koronadal City;

22. Gudive Angcon Juelo Jr, 32 years old, single, laborer, and a resident of Purok. Roxas, Brgy Roxas, Koronadal City;

23. Jacinto Bangon Sawan, 22 years old, single, pump boy, and a resident of Brgy. Calupo, Tboli, South Cotabato;

24. Neri Clam y Mabolo, 45 years old, married, pastor, and a resident of B3, L3, Phase 3A, Doña Soledad Subd., Barangay Labangal, General Santos City;

25. Brayan Von Parcon Morales, 30 y.o., married, laborer and a resident of Purok. Masagana , Brgy Zone 3, Koronadal City;

26. Arnold Lanaria Gazo, 27 years old, single; laborer and a resident of Purok. Masagana , Brgy Zone 3, Koronadal City;

27. Arjie Lanaria Gazo, 30 years old, single, laborer and a resident of Purok. Masagana , Brgy Zone 3, Koronadal City;

28. Ray Jan Tano Olementes, 31 years old, single, laborer and a resident of Purok. Masagana , Brgy Zone 3, Koronadal City;

29. Dexter Hemillian Macaraeg, 23 years old, single, jobless, and a resident of Purok. Maligaya, Brgy. Magsaysay, Koronadal City;

30. Luigie Labadia Flores, 55 years old, married, farmer and a resident of Balmores St, Koronadal City, South Cotabato;

31. Mark Pacardo, 26 years old, married farmer, and resident of Purok Acacia, Brgy Blingkong Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat;

32. Joey Pacardo Gapasinao, 20 years old single, farmer, and resident of Purok Acacia, Brgy Blingkong Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat.

Some of these individuals were ignoring the presence of Barangay Peace Keeping Action Team (BPAT) and COVID 19 Task Force Volunteers of Barangay of their respective barangays when flagged down for inspection. This prompts the Barangay volunteers to seek police assistance and pursue the suspects.

Subsequently, the suspects were brought to the respective Municipal/City Police Stations for proper disposition and were charged for violations of Article 151 (Resistance and Disobedience to a Person in Authority or Agents of Such Person).

PRO-12 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Alfred Corpus said that the arrest of the stubborn individuals will continue if they will not heed the rules implemented. This will serve as lessons for them as these rules are for their good.