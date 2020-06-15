  Monday Jun, 15 2020 02:17:36 PM

34 more NPA members surrender in South Cotabato

John M. Unson
The former rebels shall be assisted by the government as they reintegrate to mainstream communities.

COTABATO CITY --- Two groups of New People’s Army guerillas surrendered to the government on Saturday, the Police Regional Office-12 announced Monday. 

The PRO-12 said a total of 34 NPAs yielded in separate surrender rites in South Cotabato’s Tantangan and Norala towns. 

In a statement, the PRO-12 said the NPAs yielded through the intercession of local officials, the municipal police office and the military and members of the local task forces helping the government address communist insurgency in the provinces. 

The PRO-12 had earlier facilitated the surrender of 22 NPAs in Tantangan last June 2, now being reintegrated into the local communities. 

 

