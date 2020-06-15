34 more NPA members surrender in South Cotabato
COTABATO CITY --- Two groups of New People’s Army guerillas surrendered to the government on Saturday, the Police Regional Office-12 announced Monday.
The PRO-12 said a total of 34 NPAs yielded in separate surrender rites in South Cotabato’s Tantangan and Norala towns.
In a statement, the PRO-12 said the NPAs yielded through the intercession of local officials, the municipal police office and the military and members of the local task forces helping the government address communist insurgency in the provinces.
The PRO-12 had earlier facilitated the surrender of 22 NPAs in Tantangan last June 2, now being reintegrated into the local communities.
North Cotabato gov't focuses on COVID-19 and dengue prevention
COTABATO CITY --- Besides its war on coronavirus, the North Cotabato provincial government is guarding constituents versus another viral disease...
When someone strikes you on your right cheek, turn the other one to him as well
Monday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time
Lectionary: 365
Reading 11 KGS 21:1-...
Lectionary: 365
Floods hit parts of Pigcawayan in North Cotabato
PIGCAWAYAN, Cotabato – Floods submerged low lying villages in Pigcawayan and Libungan in North Cotabato Sunday night following almost daylong...
Physical distancing at Immaculate Conception Cathedral mass in Cotabato City
COTABATO CITY - Social distancing has been strictly observed during today's mass at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral.