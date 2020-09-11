  Friday Sep, 11 2020 01:04:28 PM

35 BARMM essential, frontline employees infected

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 10:00 AM Fri Sep 11, 2020
31
By: 
John M. Unson
BARMM Chief Minister Murad Ebrahim
COTABATO CITY --- Thirty five employees of the Bangsamoro regional government here have contracted COVID-19, the region’s top official announced Friday.
 
Chief Minister Hadji Ahod Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said the infected BARMM personnel are either frontliners or employees of offices with essential functions complementing the enforcement of the regional government’s coronavirus containment campaign.
 
He said 35 of the more than 100 BARMM frontliner employees who underwent recent swab testing were found infected and are now under quarantine.
 
“They are all in stable condition, being attended to by the BARMM administration,” Ebrahim said.
 
Most of the infected BARMM employees are working inside the regional capitol in Cotabato City.
Ebrahim said many of them are residents of Cotabato City while some are from nearby towns in Maguindanao.
 
 

