35 TechVoc School now ready to accept students in Region 12

KORONADAL CITY - Technical Vocational Schools in region 12 are now ready to accept beneficiaries who want to avail of Technical Education and Skills Development Authority programs despite the pandemic.

TESDA 12 Regional Director Rafael Y. Abrogar II has assured the public and for those who want to avail of the TESDA program that the school have underwent several audits and will adhere to the health protocols of the Department of Health.

Monitoring of temperature, limiting the capacity of every school, and the wearing of face mask and face shield will also be observed by the students who will enter the premises of the school.

TESDA 12 programs focuse on agriculture, constructions, tourism, cookery, dressmaking, driving at other programs that will help those individuals who lose their job because of the pandemic.

According to Social Weather Station, there are 27.3 million individuals who were unemployed because of the ongoing scare of a pandemic in the country.

TESDA 12 is providing enough skills for those who want to start a new job or livelihood despite the pandemic.

TESDA 12 also reminds the public in visiting the different TESDA Provincial Offices to observe social distancing, wearing face mask and face shield, bringing their ballpen, and assess their health status before their visit.