3,962 new Covid-19 infections; active cases now 68.6K: DOH

HEALTH • 19:30 PM Sat Sep 19, 2020
Marita Moaje/PNA

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported 3,962 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19), bringing the total of active cases in the country to 68,645.

Of the new cases, 1,440 are from the National Capital Region, 354 from Bulacan, 287 from Cavite, 222 from Laguna, and 213 from Batangas.

In its Covid-19 bulletin, the DOH said among the total active cases, 87.4 percent are considered mild while 9 percent are asymptomatic, 1.1 percent are severe and 2.5 percent are critical.

At present, the country has a total of 283,460 cases.

The DOH announced that the total number of recoveries is now at 209,885 after 1,128 new recoveries were recorded.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 4,930 with 100 new deaths.

Of the 3,962 reported cases on Saturday, the DOH said 83 percent or 3,286 occurred within the recent 14 days which is from Sept. 6 to 19.

So far, the DOH said a total of 3,130,345 individuals underwent Covid-19 testing.

Meanwhile, 10 laboratories were reported by the DOH which failed to submit their data to the Covid-19 Data Repository System (CDRS) on September 18.

These laboratories include the Daniel O. Mercado Medical Center, Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital, Kaiser Medical Center Inc., Lanao del Norte Covid-19 Testing Laboratory, Las Piñas General Hospital, and Satellite Trauma Center (GX), Las Piñas General Hospital, and Satellite Trauma Center (RT-PCR), Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, Safeguard DNA Diagnostics, Taguig City Molecular Laboratory, and the Valenzuela Hope Molecular Laboratory. (PNA)

