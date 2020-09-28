  Monday Sep, 28 2020 08:02:03 PM

4 children die of drowning in Maguindanao

Local News • 08:45 AM Mon Sep 28, 2020
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
One of the children who drowned in Simuay River in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao. (Photo from Save Life page)

COTABATO CITY  – Four children died of drowning Sunday along a major river in Maguindanao while another survived, officials here said.

Kadir Blaim, Sultan Kudarat town disaster risk reduction and management action officer, said five children were last seen swimming along Simuay River in Barangay Simuay at past 12 noon Sunday.

However, they were swept away from strong current toward the deeper part of the river.

“They were all children, they know how to swim but they were defeated by strong water current,” Blaim said.

“All of the five were swept away toward the deepest part of the Simuay river,” he said of the victims, three girls and two boys aged 4-6 years old.

Blaim said a child was rescued downstream at about 5 p.m. and continued search until midnight Sunday led to the recovery of the remains of four others.

The survivor was a 5-year-old male who is now recuperating at a government hospital in Sultan Kudarat.

To avoid similar incident, Blaim reminded parents living beside the riverbanks to ensure the safety of their children by not allowing them to swim unaccompanied by elders. 

