4 killed in Pigcawayan ambush

PIGCAWAYAN, North Cotabato - Four persons were killed in a morning highway ambush along the national highway in Barangay Tubon here.

Police are still investigating the crime scene.

DXMS Radyo Bida reporter Sam Sali who happened to pass by the highway said the ambush occurred at about 6:30 a.m. today.

The victims were on board a red Toyota Innova (MAF-2108) ang heading to Pigcawayan town proper when the ambush happened.

Police are still investigating the crime scene.