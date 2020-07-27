  Monday Jul, 27 2020 09:29:53 PM

4-month old girl in Cotabato City, 11 others latest COVID positive in Region 12

HEALTH • 21:00 PM Mon Jul 27, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - A 4-month old baby girl in Cotabato City and 11 others in Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani provinces are the latest coronavirus positive in the Soccsksargen region to date, the Department of Health reported today.

With a dozen new cases, the region now has 231 total COVID-19 positive.

Image may contain: text that says 'Reublic Philippines Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Release: July 27, 2020 REPORT FOR Summary of Confirmed COVID •As 6pm the Departm Health SOCCSKSARGEN Region cases confirmed COVID-19 number nfirmed New Confirmed COVID-19 220th 231. Confirmed case Kudarat Province travel Manila Kudarat 221st waiting number travelom Manila POSITIVE COVID-19 Reported 2years maleom KudaratProvince oMal POSITIVE 6,2020 Reporte COVID-19 Confirmed with history RT-PCRresult: POSITIVE 6,2020 COVID-19 (page orHealth Development Region 0915 (064)-557-4916'

Image may contain: text that says 'Reublic Philippines Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Press Release: July 27, 2020 REPORT FOR Confirmed COVID-19 Reported Confirmed waiting number QCiy Sarangani Province 16,2020 result: COVID-19 Reported Confirmed Sarangani Province wago history travelfro aranaque Province 13,2020 Reported Confirmed waiting number Province Paranaque condition POSITIVE Reported COVID-19 Cotabato Province admitted RT-PCR COVID-19 Reported Confirmed emale Cotabato wag admitted RT-PCR result: COVID-19 (page Development oHealth Region 0915 4)-557-4916'

Image may contain: text that says 'Republicof the Philippines of Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION A Press Release: July 27, 2020 REPORT FOR Confirmed COVID-19 229th Reported case number Kudarat Province di Sultan Kudarat Province 230th Reported Confirmed case years history travel Kudarat Province Manila 2020 POSITIVE COVID-19 waiting number Kudarat Province Manila 2020 POSITIVE COVID-19 (age3f3) Center forHealth Development occsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 (064)-557-4916'

 

