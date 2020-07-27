4-month old girl in Cotabato City, 11 others latest COVID positive in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - A 4-month old baby girl in Cotabato City and 11 others in Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani provinces are the latest coronavirus positive in the Soccsksargen region to date, the Department of Health reported today.
With a dozen new cases, the region now has 231 total COVID-19 positive.
See infographics for more details.
