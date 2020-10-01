4 more BARMM isolation facilities, nearing completion

COTABATO CITY — Four more isolation facilities for treating Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) in Bangsamoro region are nearing completion.

“We can utilize these isolation facilities for other provinces in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region,” Bangsamoro Inter Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesperson Mohd Asnin Pendatun said Monday, Sept. 30.

BARMM is targeting to have 600-bed capacity isolation facilities spread out all over its provinces, which included the two already-built isolation facilities in Maguindanao.

“This is in keeping with the hospital and technical requirements to make sure we cater to the needs of the patients who will be admitted in our isolation centers,” Pendatun said.

Yesterday, Public Works Minsiter said the isolation centers in the provinces of Basilan and Tawi Tawi are 80 to 90 percent complete, while the one in Lanao de Sur is at 50 percent.

“This is on top of the various Covid-19 Ligtas Centers created by the Local Government Units,” the BARMM Cabinet Secretary quipped.

To date, BARMM has inaugurated two 100-bed isolation centers in Cotabato Sanitarium Hospital and in Datu Blah Sinsuat District Hospital both in the province of Maguindanao. (Bureau of Public Information)