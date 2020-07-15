4 new COVID-19 cases reported in BARMM
COTABATO CITY - Four new coronavirus positive cases in the Bangsamoro Region as of July 14, the Ministry of Health today said.
Region 12 has 8 new COVID-19 cases
KORONADAL CITY - Eight new cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded today by the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen...
PH Navy won't sail yet to Basulta with LSIs
COTABATO CITY — Two Philippine Navy vessels may not sail off yet to Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, as 79 of the locally stranded individuals (LSIs)...
Dawlah Maguindanao bomb attack misses target
MAGUINDANAO --- The outlawed Dawlah Islamiya terror group on Monday tried to bomb a military vehicle full of soldiers but missed.
COVID-19 positive LSIs to remain in BARMM isolation facility
COTABATO CITY --- All 79 from among a group of 406 Bangsamoro residents returning to their island provinces positive to COVID-19 shall remain in...