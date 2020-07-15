  Wednesday Jul, 15 2020 02:22:20 AM

4 new COVID-19 cases reported in BARMM

Local News • 22:00 PM Tue Jul 14, 2020
24
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Four new coronavirus positive cases in the Bangsamoro Region as of July 14, the Ministry of Health today said.

See infographics below.

No photo description available.

