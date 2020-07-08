4 Reds yield to gov't in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Four CPP-NPA rebels from Lake Sebu surrendered to authority on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Sitio Lamfetok Ned, Lake Sebu, South Cotabato.

At 5 AM of the said date, joint personnel of PIT South Cotabato, RIU-12, PNP IG, RID PRO-12, PIB SCPPO, RMFB 12, NICA 12, MICO 12, 5th SF Batallon, and 601st Brigade, PA and Lake Sebu MPS facilitate the surrender of the four (4) CNT’s with the firearms and ammunition to wit: One (1) unit of M14 Riffle (Defaced Serial Number) with one (1) Magazine and Ten (10) live ammunition, One (1) Unit TEC-9 Type SMG Caliber 9mm with one (1) magazine and ten (10) Live Amunition. Of four of the members, two were team leaders of Samsung GF-MUSA, FSMR.

The surrenderers were brought by RIU 12 to their office at Camp Fermin G Lira, General Santos City for debriefing, documentation and proper disposition.

It can be recalled that in the previous two months, there were already 46 CNT members from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato who already returned to the folds of the government.

“The increasing number of CPP-NPA militants indicates that most of them finally woke-up from the deceptions of Communist ideology and decided to submit their selves for good and be back in the arms of their loved ones,” said PBGEN MICHAEL JOHN F DUBRIA, RD PRO 12.