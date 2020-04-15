40 of 51 Davao derby attendees from Kidapawan accounted, quarantined

COTABATO CITY – Forty individuals from Kidapawan City who attended the controversial Matina Gallera cockfighting derby in March have been accounted for and have undergone coronavirus disease (COVID-19) quarantine, the city government said.

The city health office is still searching and contact-tracing for 11 others after it listed 51 persons who were reportedly attended the cockfight.

Lawyer Paolo Evangelista, city legal officer and spokesperson, said all the 40 individuals have been identified by the Kidapawan City Health Office after massive contact-tracing.

The March 6-13 multi-million cockfighting derby in Matina Davao City was believed to be the source COVID-19 cases in Davao that left at least 11 dead and scores were tested positive.

Six of the 11 fatalities have attended or were present during the derby.

Evangelista quoted a report from the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit that says of the 40 attendees who were considered Persons Under Investigation (PUI), 16 were on home quarantine, six in isolation facility and 18 have “graduated” from 14-day quarantine period.

Of the number of attendees, two were confirmed to have the virus while three PUIs turned out negative.

Kidapawan City remained on enhanced community quarantine with stricter measures in place, including “automatic” 14-day quarantine for anyone coming to the city from Davao del Sur and Davao City, two of the areas in Mindanao where there’s high cases of COVID-19 positive.