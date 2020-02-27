436 of 543 villages in North Cotabato now drug cleared

COTABATO CITY - An inter-agency oversight committee has declared “drug cleared” 436 of the 543 barangays in North Cotabato province.

The oversight committee, led by Naravy Duquiatan, director for Region 12 of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, is aiming to have the remaining 107 barangays in North Cotabato declared drug-cleared within the year.

Records obtained Wednesday from the committee indicated that 436 of the 543 barangays in North Cotabato have been declared as drug-cleared in recent weeks.

The PDEA-led oversight committee that evaluated the drug situation in each of the 436 barangays has representatives from the Police Regional Office-12 and from the provincial offices of the local government and health departments.

“We give credit to the office of the provincial governor and the municipal mayors for this achievement,” Duquiatan said.

Gov. Nancy Catamco said Wednesday she and her constituent-mayors and barangay officials will focus on how to secure a drug-cleared tag for the remaining 107 barangays still subject to evaluation by the oversight committee.

Catamco is the presiding chairperson of the inter-agency, multi-sector provincial peace and order council. There are 17 towns in North Cotabato whose capital, Kidapawan City, covers more than 40 barangays.

More than 50 large-scale shabu peddlers in North Cotabato have been arrested in separate police and PDEA-12 operations since the first-termer Catamco was elected to office in May 2019.

Duquiatan said PDEA-12 is doing its best to address the drug issues in the remaining 107 barangays in the province still to be declared as drug-cleared.

“We are thankful to the provincial government for being very supportive of our anti-drug activities in municipalities under its jurisdiction.” Duquiatan said.

Besides North Cotabato, the PDEA-12 also covers the provinces of Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, South Cotabato and the cities of Kidapawan, Tacurong, General Santos, Koronadal and Kidapawan.