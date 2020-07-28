451 cumulative COVID-19 cases in BARMM since April

COTABATO CITY – The health ministry of the Bangsamoro region has listed a total of 451 cumulative COVID-19 cases since April, its regional government announced Monday.

More than 90 percent of the Bangsamoro residents who tested positive to coronavirus infection were locally stranded individuals, or LSIs, who have just returned to the region’s five provinces in the past 12 weeks.

In an advisory Monday, the health ministry of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao confirmed that there are now 448 COVID-19 cases since in BARMM, which covers the scattered provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

The health ministry said Lanao del Sur has the highest number of cases, a cumulative total of 179 with four deaths since April, followed by Basilan and its capital, Lamitan City, which has 100 cases that were recorded in recent weeks.

The Bangsamoro government started the construction last week of a 100-bed COVID-19 facility each for the provinces of Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

The projects were launched separately by Naguib Sinarimbo and officials of BARMM’s public works ministry.

The BARMM government had earlier constructed the same P21 million worth building in Barangay Pinaring in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao and is presently constructing a prototype in the upland Upi municipality in the same province.