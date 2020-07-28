451 cumulative COVID-19 cases in BARMM since April
COTABATO CITY – The health ministry of the Bangsamoro region has listed a total of 451 cumulative COVID-19 cases since April, its regional government announced Monday.
More than 90 percent of the Bangsamoro residents who tested positive to coronavirus infection were locally stranded individuals, or LSIs, who have just returned to the region’s five provinces in the past 12 weeks.
In an advisory Monday, the health ministry of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao confirmed that there are now 448 COVID-19 cases since in BARMM, which covers the scattered provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.
The health ministry said Lanao del Sur has the highest number of cases, a cumulative total of 179 with four deaths since April, followed by Basilan and its capital, Lamitan City, which has 100 cases that were recorded in recent weeks.
The Bangsamoro government started the construction last week of a 100-bed COVID-19 facility each for the provinces of Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.
The projects were launched separately by Naguib Sinarimbo and officials of BARMM’s public works ministry.
The BARMM government had earlier constructed the same P21 million worth building in Barangay Pinaring in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao and is presently constructing a prototype in the upland Upi municipality in the same province.
COVID WATCH: 4 new cases in Region XII, 1 recovers
COTABATO CITY - Four more residents of the Soccsksargen region have tested positive to novelcoronavirus disease as of today, the Department of...
LSIs on board Partas buses from Manila arrive in Kidapawan
237 LSIs SAKAY NG WALO SA 12 BUS NG PARTAS TOURS, DUMATING NA SA AMAS CAPITOL
Simula kaninang madaling araw ay magkakasunod na dumating sa...
Look! Bulok creek overflows in Koronadal City, floods market place
KORONADAL CITY - An hourlong moderate to strong downpour brought about by inter-tropical convergence zone Tuesday afternoon triggered flashfloods...
451 cumulative COVID-19 cases in BARMM since April
COTABATO CITY – The health ministry of the Bangsamoro region has listed a total of 451 cumulative COVID-19 cases since April, its regional...
Bagong tourist destination, dinarayo sa Koronadal City
KORONADAL CITY, South Cotabato- Bukas na sa mga turista pero nasa limited capacity ang Damweng Dmatal Mountain Resort, Blaan term sa Overlooking...