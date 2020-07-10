5 dead in Central Mindanao gun attacks

COTABATO CITY --- The mayor of Santo Niño town and four others were killed in separate attacks Friday in South Cotabato and North Cotabato provinces, respectively.

Mayor Pablo Matinong, Jr. was out for a walking exercise without a security escort at the town proper of Santo Niño when his motorcycle-riding attackerS shot him in the head with a pistol, killing him on the spot.

The suspectS sped away as Matinong fell on the concrete pavement.

Brig. Gen. Michael Dubria of the Police Regional Office-12 said personnel of the Santo Niño municipal police are still investigating on the incident.

Matinong was murdered about an hour before gunmen killed four passengers of a red Toyata Innova in an ambush in Barangay Simsiman in Pigcawayan town in North Cotabato, also under the jurisdiction of PRO-12.

The fatalities, Nor Baraguir, Muhalidin Amolan, Sahabudia Latip and Salahudin Usman, all ethnic Maguindanaons, died on the spot from bullet wounds in different parts of their bodies.

Gunmen positioned at one side of a highway straddling through Barangay Simsiman, a secluded area in Pigcawayan, opened fire at the vehicle carrying the victims, killing all four of them instantly.

The culprits managed to escape before responding barangay tanods and policemen could reach the scene.

Probers are still trying to identify the ambushers, according to Dubria.

Police forensic experts found spent .45 caliber pistol and 5.56 rifle shells scattered in the crime scene.