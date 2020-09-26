  Saturday Sep, 26 2020 01:50:13 AM

5 killed in highway mishap involving motorbike, wing van, container van

Local News • 20:00 PM Fri Sep 25, 2020
By: 
Marlon P. Pañares, ZDS-PPB)
Photos courtsy of Ernie Dela Cruz/ Igmat Molave

PAGADIAN CITY - Five people were killed in a multiple vehicular collision along the national highway in Ramon Magsaysay town, Zamboanga del Sur on Thursday afternoon.

A police report said the collision involved three vehicles – a motorcycle, a prime mover truck and a 10-wheeler wing van.

Investigation showed that the wing van loaded with garlic was bound for Molave from Cagayan de Oro City when it sideswiped the oncoming motorbike carrying fish boxes along the vicinity of Barangay Paradise.

After the wing van hit the motorbike, the truck driver of the wing van appeared to have sped away until it reached Barangay Esperanza, about 300 meters away, where it hit the rear portion of a container truck that sent both vehicles on both sides of the road.

The motorcycle was turned upside down while the truck was pressed at the hilly portion of the road.

Due to the impact, five people were killed on the spot and police identified them as Reny Nacis, driver of motorcycle; Dennis Bentosa, truck man of the prime mover; Reynaldo Hijara, driver of the wing van and his two truckmen namely Kenny Jay Ferolin and Danilo Tangub Jr.

Driver of the prime mover truck Joel Suerte fortunately survived the incident and was rushed to the nearest hospital.

Follow-up investigation said the 10-wheeler wing van experienced mechanical failure (brake malfunction) based on the testimony of witnesses.

 

 

