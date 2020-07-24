5-month old boy, 10 others new COVID-19 patients in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - Eleven new cases of COVID-19 positive patients have been recorded in the Sosscsksargen region, raising the total cases to 195, the Department of Health today said.
It also reported six new recovered patients, raising the number of those who survived the disease to 76.
The yougest among the six new cases was a 5-month old boy from Cotabato City whose travel history and exposure are still under investigation.
Five of the new cases were from Gen. Santos City, two in Sultan Kudarat, two in North Cotabato and two from Cotabato City.
See infographics below:
