5 NPA siblings yield to Army in SK
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – A five-member siblings who were communist rebels have decided to yield to the government through the military because life in the mountains has been unbearable, officials said.
Lieutenant Colonel Valencia, commander of the 7th Infantry “Tapat” Battalion, said the five members of New Peoples’ Army (NPA) belonged to the Sub-Regional Committee-East Daguma Front who voluntarily surrendered to the 7th IB.
Valencia identified them as siblings Bobby, Billy, Untang, Ëga and Waning, all surnamed Tayan, all belonging to Manobo tribe and residents of Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.
They turned one M1 Garand US Rifle, one 30 Caliber Carbine, one Springfield Sniper Rifle, one M16 A1 Rifle, one Homemade M79 grenade kauncher and ammunition.
Valencia said his unit has implemented the whole-of-nation approach in dealing with the insurgents and pushing for government presence in communities. It really helped fight insurgency, he added.
“We are already tired of fighting the government, we want to be with our families in our peaceful community,” Billy Tayan said.
“I salute our brothers for choosing the right path, we may not achieve instant peace but their surrender indicates the success of government’s peace and development program,” Valencia said.
At least 1,500 communist insurgents have surrendered to the Army units within the operational jurisdiction of the 6th Infantry Division the past two years. (Edwin O. Fernandez)
