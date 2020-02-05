582 wanted law offenders arrested in Region 12 in January

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- The police arrested a total of 582 law offenders, including persons wanted for heinous cases pending in courts, in separate operations in Region 12 from January 1 to 30, 2019.

Brig. Gen. Alfred Corpus, director of the Police Regional Office-12 here, said Wednesday a big number of people were nabbed in pursuit operations by personnel responding to reported crimes.

Corpus, citing records obtained from the provincial police offices in Region 12’s North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sarangani and Sultan Kudarat provinces, said 200 of the 582 suspects in various crimes arrested last January are regular wanted persons, 39 of them long wanted by different courts where they are facing high-profile cases.

He said 14 most wanted persons arrested last month are from different towns in North Cotabato.

“Credit has to go to local officials, including Gov. Nancy Catamco, for having been supportive of our peacekeeping missions in that province,” Corpus said.

The first-termer Catamco chairs the inter-agency North Cotabato provincial peace and order council.

The Sarangani provincial police had the most number of arrests of persons based on immediate reports of witnesses to crimes they perpetrated.

“I am grateful to our units in different areas in Region 12 for this feat,” Corpus said.

Besides its four component-provinces, Region 12 also covers the cities of Tacurong, Koronadal, General Santos and Kidapawan.

“The local government units in these cities are also so supportive of our peacekeeping missions,” Corpus said.