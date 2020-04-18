59-year-old man from GenSan recovers from COVID-19

COTABATO CITY - A 59=year-old man who had travel history to Davao City last March and tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) turned out negative on his second swab results, the Department of Health 12 said.

In its situation report dated April 17, DOH-Soccsksargen PH3669 has recovered on Friday, raising the number of recovered patients to eight as of April 18.

See infographics below.

