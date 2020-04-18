59-year-old man from GenSan recovers from COVID-19
COTABATO CITY - A 59=year-old man who had travel history to Davao City last March and tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) turned out negative on his second swab results, the Department of Health 12 said.
In its situation report dated April 17, DOH-Soccsksargen PH3669 has recovered on Friday, raising the number of recovered patients to eight as of April 18.
See infographics below.
\
PRO-BAR, WestMinCom to run after Abus behind deaths of 11 soldiers
COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro regional police and the Western Mindanao Command will cooperate in identifying the Abu Sayyaf bandits who killed...
More constituents benefit from Datu Blah Sinsuat relief operations
COTABATO CITY --- More families received rice this week from the local government unit of the seaside Datu Blah Sinsuat town whose residents under...
Isabela City LGU, police cracks whip on quarantine offenders
COTABATO CITY ---The local government unit of Isabela City in Basilan and the city’s police force together cracked the whip harder this week on...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (April 18, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. BILANG ng mga pasyenteng gumaling sa COVID-19 sa region 12, nadagdagan pa....
Marines take security roles for Cotabato City, BARMM
COTABATO CITY – The Philippine Marines have assumed the roles of Army-led Task Force Cotabato in securing Cotabato City and its immediate...