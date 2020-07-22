6 new COVID cases recorded in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Six more persons who tested positive to Covid-19 in Region 12 was recorded as of Tuesday evening, raising the total number of coronavirus patients in the Soccsksargen region to 179.

Five of the six were from Gen. Santos City and one in North Cotabato.

DOH-12 also reported that the 79th patient, a 23-year-old male from Pigcawayan, North Ctoabato has recovered from the disease.