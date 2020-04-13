6 villagers hurt in Pagalungan grenade blast
COTABATO CITY --- Four in a Moro family, two of them children, and two others were wounded in an explosion that ripped through a farming village in Pagalungan, Maguindanao late Sunday.
Pagalungan Mayor Salik Mamasabulod said the victims sustained shrapnel wounds in different parts of their bodies when a grenade projectile fired from a distance landed on their house in Barangay Bagoenged in Pagalungan.
Edris and Zahra, and two school children, all surnamed Lumambas, and their relatives, Michael Kadil and Nasrudin Biya, were wounded in the explosion.
Local officials said there are indications that the 40 millimeter grenade that hit the house of the victims was fired by gunmen from nearby Barangay Talitay in Pikit, North Cotabato, where there is an armed group locked in a rido (clan war) with a Moro family in Barangay Bagoenged.
6 villagers hurt in Pagalungan grenade blast
COTABATO CITY --- Four in a Moro family, two of them children, and two others were wounded in an explosion that ripped through a farming village...
Guiani-Sayadi assure constituents of extensive relief services
COTABATO CITY --- City Mayor Cynthia Guiani Sayadi on Sunday assured of up to a fourth wave of relief missions in all of 37 barangays under her...
CBCP: Easter spirit ‘alive’ in Filipinos’ sacrifice, service amid pandemic
The many people’s “heroic service and sacrifice” are concrete signs of the Easter spirit in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, Catholic bishops...
Bangsamoro regional police camp under quarantine too
COTABATO CITY --- The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region has been imposing since last month stringent coronavirus quarantine...
A Final Salute to a Fallen Soldier!
A Final Salute to a Fallen Soldier!
The cremated remains of late 2LT VINCE MAGBANUA PA arrived at TOW EastMin Ramp, Davao Air Station, Brgy...