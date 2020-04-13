6 villagers hurt in Pagalungan grenade blast

COTABATO CITY --- Four in a Moro family, two of them children, and two others were wounded in an explosion that ripped through a farming village in Pagalungan, Maguindanao late Sunday.

Pagalungan Mayor Salik Mamasabulod said the victims sustained shrapnel wounds in different parts of their bodies when a grenade projectile fired from a distance landed on their house in Barangay Bagoenged in Pagalungan.

Edris and Zahra, and two school children, all surnamed Lumambas, and their relatives, Michael Kadil and Nasrudin Biya, were wounded in the explosion.

Local officials said there are indications that the 40 millimeter grenade that hit the house of the victims was fired by gunmen from nearby Barangay Talitay in Pikit, North Cotabato, where there is an armed group locked in a rido (clan war) with a Moro family in Barangay Bagoenged.