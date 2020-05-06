62 Pawikan hatchlings released in Sarangani Bay

GLAN, SARANGANI PROVINCE – Authorities here helped the 62 Olive Ridley Sea Turtle (Lepidochelysolivacea) hatchlings popularly known as “Pawikan” find their way home after the small turtles released Monday, May 4, in Sarangani Bay.

Charlie Tuling, chairperson of Barangay Pangyan, said the eggs were laid last March 18 at Purok Bucana and were safeguarded by Hajerol Diabal, a local volunteer caretaker.

Tuling alongside Diabal, barangay kagawads Peter Bagando and Marino Gonzales released the hatchlings Monday afternoon along the shoreline of Purok Dungon of the said barangay.

Community Environment and Natural Resources Officer (CENRO) of Glan Abdul D. Cariga said that his office together with the Protected Area Management Office (PAMO) of Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (SBPS) provided technical assistance to the local officials during the release.

“Close coordination and cooperation with the local communities play a vital role in protecting and conserving our protected areas and wildlife species,” CENRO Cariga said.

Meanwhile, SBPS Protected Area Superintendent (PASu) Joy C. Ologuin emphasized that the awareness of communities along the Sarangani Bay on the importance of biodiversity has increased.

She also appealed to the communities for a continued support to the government in protecting not only the Sarangani Bay, but the entire environment and natural resources especially during this long month celebration of the Ocean Month 2020.

Olive ridleys are the most abundant of all sea turtles in world. They are usually found in warm and tropical waters, primarily in the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

Conservation status states that these species are vulnerable to extinction.

Possession and deliberate killing of wildlife species like the Olive Ridleys are punishable by law under Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act. | Courtesy: PAMO-SBPS