7 new Covid-19 positive cases in Soccsksargen region, says DOH-12

HEALTH • 22:30 PM Thu Jul 2, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - TGhje Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported seven new cases of Covid-19 positive and all of them from Sultan Kudarat province.

Sultan Kudarat now tops among region's provinces with 18.

  

 

 

7 new Covid-19 positive cases in Soccsksargen region, says DOH-12

