7 new Covid-19 positive cases in Soccsksargen region, says DOH-12
NDBC BIDA BALITA (July 2, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. SUSPECTED member ng teroristang grupo, patay sa shootout...
COTABATO CITY - TGhje Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported seven new cases of Covid-19 positive and all of them from...
Magelco GM lauds Parang LGU, mayor for supporting coop's programs
PARANG, Maguindanao – Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco) general manager Ashary Maongco on Thursday lauded the local government of Parang...
BARMM doubles efforts to monitor the influx of LSIs, ROFs
COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Government is intensifying its measures to monitor the continuing influx of Locally Stranded Individuals (LSI) and...
Sarangani PNP, PDEA partnership producing good results
ALABEL, Sarangani – The strengthened partnership between the Sarangani police provincial office and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)...