716 wanted persons nabbed in Soccsksargen in July

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Police units in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) have arrested a total of 716 wanted persons in July as part of its enhanced anti-criminality campaign, an official said on Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Lino Capellan, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-12, said the wanted persons were collared in a series of manhunt and simultaneous anti-criminality law enforcement operations (Sacleo).

Capellan said 57 of them were listed as top most wanted persons, 215 regular wanted persons, and 444 without warrants or caught in the act of committing crimes.

“These are slightly higher than our accomplishments last June,” he said in a report.

In June, PRO-12 units nabbed 18 most wanted persons, 212 regular wanted and 433 without warrants, or a total of 633 suspects.

A total of 190 suspects were arrested in North Cotabato, 157 in this city, 151 in South Cotabato, 125 in Sultan Kudarat, and 93 in Sarangani.

The arrested persons are facing grave criminal offenses, such as murder, rape, homicide, violation of special laws, and other violations that either carry a hefty bail or none at all.

Regular wanted persons were suspects who have standing warrants of arrest for light criminal offenses and recommended with minimum bail by the court.

Persons nabbed without warrants of arrest were those caught “in flagrante delicto” or in the act of committing a crime, have just committed a crime, and about to commit a crime.

Capellan said a number of the suspects were arrested during the two anti-criminality drives ordered by the regional headquarters last month.

“This is a continuing campaign and rest assured that we will remain relentless in making sure that the region is safe and secure from illegal activities and security threats,” he said. (PNA)