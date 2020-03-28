72-year-old woman PUI passed away in South Cotabato, COVID-19 tests pending
KORONADAL CITY - Another Person Under Investigation for coronavirus (COVID-19) has passed away in South Cotabato, raising the death toll to due to suspected infection of the dreaded disease to six, the Department of Health (DOH) in the Soccsksargen region said.
The latest fatality, a 72-year-old woman who died on March 26, Thursday, has no travel history, the DOH said.
She died of Septic shock and Hypoxia secondary to severe pneumonia, chronic septic arthritis left knee.
As of March 27, 2020, Region 12 now has 4,135 Person Under Monitoring and 130 Person Under Investigation. South Cotabato has the highest number of PUM at 1,385 while North Cotabato has the highest number of PUI at 51.
