8 more BIFF members return to mainstream society

MAGUINDANAO --- Eight more members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters yielded to the military Monday and turned in assorted firearms as they renounced their membership with the group.

The BIFF, operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, is not covered by the peace process between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Led by Ibrahim Guno, the eight bandits, all from Datu Saudi town in Maguindanao, yielded through the joint intercession of Mayor Resty Sindatok, local commanders of the MILF and the Army’s 57th Infantry Battalion.

They pledged allegiance to the government in a simple rite Monday at the Army’s Camp Gonzalo Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Guno told reporters they decided to return to the fold of law after realizing that their membership with the BIFF will lead them nowhere.

Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said he is thankful to the LGU officials who helped convince Guno and his men to return to mainstream society.

More than a hundred BIFF bandits have surrendered to units of the 6th ID since 2017.

Photo: The eight bandits who surrendered Monday also turned in assorted firearms.