9-month-old boy is Cotabato City's 10th COVID-19 positive, region's 24th

COTABATO CITY - A 9-month old baby boy in the city has been tested positive of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today said.

Still awaiting for PH number, the baby is the 24th confirmed COVID-19 positive in the region.

The boy is in stable condition, according to the DOH situation report dated May 23.

He has history of exposure to the 23rd patient confirmed to be virus positive.

The 23rd patient was an 11-year-old girl, also from Cotabato City, who had close association with the 17th COVID-19 male patient in the region. He was an employee of the city government and the city's 8th confirmed patient.

To date, Cotabato City has 10 confirmed COVID-19 patients, six of whom have recovered.

