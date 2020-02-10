9 persons under observation for nCov in Kidapawan

KIDAPAWAN CITY — An official of this city has said that nine persons, who recently traveled abroad where corona virus accute respiratory disease exist, have been placed under monitoring.

Atty. Paulo Evangelista, city information chief, said the City Health Office did not disclose from which countries the nine PUMs had traveled, but CHO personnel are now closely monitoring their health.

“We call on the public to be calm and be vigilant,” Evangelista said, assuring the people of Kidapawan that the LGU is working hard on the matter.

Kidapawan City Health chief Dr. Hamir Hechanova said the nine PUMs had not shown any flu-like symptom, so far.

The local government was forced to issue the statement after reports went around the social media about an owner of a business firm here who allegedly traveled to China and was investigated for nCoV.

A business firm, however, issued a statement that those reports were fake.

Mayor Joseph Evangelista called an emergency meeting to clear the issue and assure the public on Sunday, only a day before on the eve of the city’s 22nd charter day.

The city has postponed some of the activities lined up for the four-day celebration because of the clamor among some school administrators and the tourism office, Evangelista said. Among those put on hold were the drum and lyre competitions and the thematic parade.

Evangelista said the city would put up hand sanitation stations in different areas within the city plaza for visitors joining the celebration.