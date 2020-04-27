9 positive of COVID-19; 3 die in Lanao Sur

COTABATO CITY - TWO more persons were reported to have tested positive of corona virus disease 2019 (Covid19) in Lanao del Sur as of April 25, almost three weeks after health authorities posted seven cases in that province on April 6.

Three persons have died of covid19-related infection cases in Lanao del Sur, since the national government declared national health emergency on March 18, according to the Ministry of Health of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MoH-BARMM).

Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Bombit Alonto Adiong said the MoH-BARMM has been working closely with the Integrated Provincial Health Office of Lanao del Sur COVID-19 Surveillance Team, the City Health Office of Marawi Surveillance Team and the Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC) Surveillance Unit.

The Department of Health (DoH) regional office in Northern Mindanao has also monitored a son in-law of a covid19 patient (PH 6367) from Marawi City who tested positive of the dreaded disease, even as his two sons tested negative. The family confirmed the case, and a son said in a Face Book post that his doctor sister was taking case of their father at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC).

Dr. Zaffrullah Dipatuan, BARMM health minister, said there were still no monitored positive cases of covid19 in the region’s island provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, adding that three hospital patients who have earlier died of illness at the Sulu Provincial Hospital, had also tested negative of the killer disease.

Maguindanao has had one confirmed covid19 case as of April 6, while Lanao del Sur has had 129 quarantined persons under monitoring (PUM), and they were monitored in the municipalities of Balabagan (56 persons), Malabang (52), Marawi (8), Marawi City community quarantine (7), Kapatagan (4(, Saguiaran (1), and Wao (1).

Of 32 suspected cases in Lanao del Sur, 16 have been discharged from hospital confinement; one died with still unconfirmed case of covid19, and 17 suspects have completed a medically prescribed period of quarantine.

In all, Lanao del Sur has had 2,458 PUMs, 2,339 of them have completed the prescribed quarantine period. Nash B. Maulana