  Tuesday Mar, 17 2020 09:43:31 PM

AFPSLAI closes all branches nationwide amid COVID-19

HEALTH • 21:15 PM Tue Mar 17, 2020
15
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

No photo description available.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

COVID-19: Cotabato City issues new guidelines re: lockdown

Now that Cotabato City is imposing a lockdown, new guidelines are now in place for everyone to follow:

1. The 8PM - 5AM Safety and...

AFPSLAI closes all branches nationwide amid COVID-19

...

March 18 is special non-working holiday in BARMM

COTABATO CITY - Its non working holiday in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao on March 18 as the region commemorate the infamous...

PH placed under state of calamity due to Covid-19

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a proclamation, placing the entire Philippines under a state of calamity for six...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (March 17, 2020)

NEWSCAST

7:00 AM

HEADLINES:

1. Municipal Administrator ng Talitay, Maguindanao, nabaril at napatay sa Datu...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208