Agents rescue minor, arrest 4 drug den operators in Cotabato City 

COTABATO CITY --- State agents arrested Tuesday four traffickers and rescued a child they used as courier in operating a clandestine drug den here.

The drug den operators, Jaypee Fernandez Dela Cruz, Mary Joy Paraba Dela Cruz, Jonathan Lambo Cabantog and John Lloyd Fernandez, are now in the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Jamal Azurin, director of the PDEA-BARMM, said Wednesday the rescued minor had been turned over to the city social welfare office.

The four suspects were arrested after selling P170,000 worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) to plainclothes agents of PDEA-BARMM during an entrapment operation near the premises of their drug den in Barangay Rosary Heights 13 in south of the city.

Azurin said they are to be prosecuted for violation of the Republic Act 9165, or Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PDEA-BARMM agents and barangay officials immediately shut the group’s drug den in a secluded area in the barangay after the entrapment operation.