Aided by US-Ed, PH universities may soon develop 'pandemic-proof' approach to higher education

COTABATO CITY - Philippine universities may soon develop a flexible learning mode at continuing program to “remotely facilitate a pandemic-proof approach” to higher education.

With particular concerns on the corona virus 2019 (Covid 19) pandemic, the EducationUSA completed the year’s fourth session of its “internalization” program via a teleconference among officials of the country’s top universities, in partnership with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

The program—“Pathways to Opportunity: EdUSA-CHED Speaker Series on Internationalization”—is one of the primary outputs of the U.S.-Philippine Joint-Statement on Higher Education, signed by U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim and CHED Chairman J. Prospero De Vera in last year’s Bilateral Strategic Dialogue in Manila.

This year, “the program will allow (76 participating universities) to effectively sustain and pursue partnerships” and “continue their internationalization efforts,” according to a press statement released Tuesday (May 5) by the U.S. Embassy.

The online conference also became an occasion for participating university heads and officials to share best practices, including exchanges on how “continuity of education and flexible learning can be facilitated remotely through a pandemic-proof approach to higher education.”

EducationUSA, also the U.S. government’s official source of information on higher education, concluded in partnership with CHED the program via online virtual conference participated in by more than 90 CHED officials, university presidents, directors, and administrators from 76 Philippine universities on April 29.

CHED’s De Vera, a two-time Fulbright alumnus and Cultural Affairs Officer Matthew Keener of the U.S. Embassy in Manila started the session with welcome address and courtesies to participants of the webinar dubbed, “Evolving Dynamics on Internationalization during and beyond the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Experts from Texas International Education Consortium and the State University of New York-Collaborative Online Learning Center (SUNY-COIL) had scholarly exchanges, particularly on how Philippine universities can respond to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic

“We are dedicated to continuing our partnership with CHED and with the Philippines as we deepen our international linkages between our higher education institutions,” said Keener.

“Today’s webinar is part of the CHED-U.S. Embassy agreement signed at the Diamond Hotel in Makati almost a year ago,” said De Vera. “Through this agreement, the CHED and the U.S. Embassy affirmed their shared interest in promoting increased higher education cooperation and educational exchange between the Philippines and the United States by facilitating several areas of cooperation,” De Vera said.

Aside from providing advice to Filipinos interested in studying in the United States, EducationUSA Philippines works closely with the Philippine higher education institutions interested in collaborating with accredited U.S. higher education institutions. Nash Maulana