Alert BARMM cops seize P5.4-M smuggled cigarettes, arrest 12 persons

COTABATO CITY – Police authorities in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte arrested 12 persons and seized from them P5.4 million worth of smuggled cigarettes and a pistol, the police spokesperson in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said today, April 20.

Capt. Steffi Salanguit, speaking for the Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), said the 12 suspects were on board three vehicles found to be loaded with 6,500 reams of smuggled cigarettes while passing the checkpoint of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB-14) in Duran, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte at 1:20 a.m. Monday, April 20.

Salanguit said the contraband was loaded in a silver Suzuki Minivan (KBK 1568), Isuzu Elf, color red (MAS 5606), and a black Toyota Fortuner (DAF 3607).

Eleven of the suspects were residents of Lanao del Sur, while one was a resident of Tacurong City.

Salanguit said the police unit was conducting an intelligence-driven, anti-criminality checkpoint in Parang when the three vehicles passed by.

While conducting plain view inspection, the police found several boxes inside the vehicles, which later turned out to be Cannon brand smuggled cigarettes. Police also found a caliber .45 pistol from one of the suspects.

An inventory of the recovered items was conducted in the presence of Barangay Councilman Ildefonso M. Santos Jr. of Barangay Sarmiento, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

The suspects, firearm, and the three vehicles at Parang Municipal Police Station for documentation and investigation pending turnover to the Sub-Port Parang, Bureau of Customs.

Charges for violation of the anti-smuggling law and violation of RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) are being prepared against the suspects. (Edwin O. Fernandez)