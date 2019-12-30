All is set for Pres. Duterte's visit to Mlang, North Cotabato
MLANG, North Cotabato — All is set for the visit of President Rodrigo Duterte here and in Padada, Davao del Sur today to distribute checks and financial assistance to residents affected by the series of earthquakes that rocked the province last October and November.
North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco said the President is expected at about lunch time in Mlang where more than 100 quake victims are waiting. They were residents of Mlang, Makilala and Tulunan who lost their homes due to the tremors.
After his brief visit, the President and party will fly to Padada, Davao del Sur, the hardest hit of the December 15 quake to meet with survivors and relatives of those who perished in the calamity.
