Ambusher of Army COVID-19 frontliner shot dead

MAGUINDANAO --- Soldiers killed Friday a suspect in the fatal ambush Tuesday of a companion from a six-hour coronavirus quarantine checkpoint duty in Radjah Buayan town.

Sainudin Nilong of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters died on the spot from bullet wounds sustained in a brief clash with personnel of the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion dispatched to check on his reported presence in Barangay Tabungao in Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao.

Nilong, a bomb-maker, was one of two suspects behind the ambush Tuesday of 33rd IB’s Private 1st Class Jerome Tahad, an anti-COVID-19 frontliner.

Tahad was on his way to their command post from a quarantine enforcement duty in a checkpoint in Barangay Zapakan, Radja Buayan when he was attacked from behind by Nilong and an accomplice, now subject of a joint police and military manhunt.

Municipal police probers said Nilong and his companions opened fire at the soldiers approaching their hideout from two directions, sparking a 20-minute running gunfight.

The encounter waned after the BIFF bandits coddling Nilong ran out of ammunition and scampered away.

The 33rd IB, in a report Friday to Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon of the 6th Infantry Division, said soldiers found in Nilong’s hideout improvised explosive devices, components for homemade roadside bombs and ammunition for assault rifles.