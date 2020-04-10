Amid ECQ, Cotabato Light shares online bill payment mechanics
CUSTOMER SERVICE ADVISORY:
To help avoid shock with the bills accumulating in spite of the 30-day payment extension and suspension of disconnection to all our customers until April 14, 2020, we would like to inform you that you may opt to pay at our accredited payment centers.
Here are the easiest and fastest ways to settle your bills in the comfort of your own home thru online app via PayMaya, Gcash, Union Bank and Bayad Center. (Refer to attached guide)
For other options, you may also check the back portion of your bill
or click this link for the complete list of payment partners
http://www.cotabatolight.com/index.php…
For any concerns,you may still reach us 24/7 through fb, twitter, email and our hotline numbers.
Saving energy is a bright idea while staying at home.
Stay safe always!
