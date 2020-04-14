Amid fight vs. COVID-19, Army welcomes BIFF surrender in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY – While the military is among the frontliners in the fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), it continued its mandate to push peace in its area of assignment in Maguindanao.

On Monday, six members of Dawlah Islamiya terrorist group, decided to surrender to the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion in Zapakan, Raja Buayan, Maguindanao and turned in assorted high-powered firearms.

The six members of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter (BIFF) under Commander Bungos faction have abandoned their ideology they described as “lost ideology” and pledge allegiance to the Philippine flag.

Lt. Colonel Elmer Boongaling, 33rd IB commander, identified the surrenderees as Naldo Babalay, Nashrudin Kanapia, Abil Kusain, Dok Adam, Alamansa Manampad and Antok Pendatun.

They turned in two M-14 Armalite rifles, a cal .30 sniper rifle, one cal .50 sniper rifle, and two M-79 grenade launchers.

Boongaling said the returnees told him that they decided to come out because their companions who surrendered earlier are now living normal and productive lives.

“We envy them, they are now happy with their families and they are now earning through the livelihood given by the government,” Babalay said in the vernacular.

“We expect continuous influx of surrenderees in the unit area of operation as we sustain our campaign against the terror armed groups in collaboration with the different stakeholders in the area, especially our local leaders,” Boongaling said.

Col. Joel Q. Mamon, officer in charge of 601st Infantry Brigade, said: “With this challenging and unrest situation brought about by the pandemic crisis, it is our duties and responsibilities to sustain the peace and order in the area while we work together to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Maguindanao province.”

“Our desire is to persuade the BIFF members in the area, change their perspective and ideology in accordance with the true Islamic beliefs as we harness our efforts among the local officials and religious leaders,” he added.

Meanwhile, said surrenderees will undergo the custodial debriefing and processing and further endorse to the provincial government of Maguindanao for appropriate livelihood assistance while their firearms were kept at the 33rd IB headquarters for safekeeping and proper disposition.