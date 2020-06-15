Amid flash floods, official calls for massive bamboo, tree planting in NoCot

PIGCAWAYAN, Cotabato – An official of an alliance of municipalities in North Cotabato’s first district has called for massive planting of bamboo trees in the aftermath of flash floods that submerged at least seven villages in Pigcawayan town Sunday.

“Let’s keep on planting trees and bamboos to support the PALMA+PB Alliance TREEvolution program,” Orly Maraingan, project manager of PALMA+PB (Pigcawayan, Alamada, Libungan, Midsayap, Aleosan plus Pikit and Banisilan) said in a post to the social media Monday after flash floods hit at least seven villages here.

Light to heavy rain triggered by inter-tropical convergence zone that affects Mindanao triggered flash floods from the mountains of Pigcawayan toward villages near the Liguasan marshland.

PALMA+PB, in partienrshipw ith NMAX Motorcycle Club Philippines-PALMA+PB chapter, had just planted trees and bamboos in Sitio Campo-10 Barangay Rangayen, Alamada, North Cotabato.

Maraingan said tree planting is one major step to prevent flash floods and soil erosions in the mountains and save lives and agricultural crops.

Citing field reports, Pigcawayan Mayor Jean Dino Roquero said the flash floods affected the villages of Balogo, Capayuran, Upper Bager, Presbitero and New Panay.

However, residents also reported that flash floods also affected the villages of Anick, Maluao, Midpapan 2, New Igbaras and Kimarayag.

Nobody was reported injured and local disaster responders rescued at least 15 families from drowning when rivers and creeks suddenly overflowed and rampaging waters rushed to the residential areas and corn, rice and coconut plantations.

The flood water exited to the Liguasan marshland.