Andal Jr, brothers guilty for massacre of 57 people in Maguindanao

MANILA – A special court on the Maguindanao massacre case today laid down and it found Datu Andal Ampatuan Jr, former mayor of Datu Saudi Ampatuan and his siblings guilty for the murder of 57 people.

In a televised promulgation of decision, the Quezon City Regional Trial Court also found guilty Andal Jr's brothers former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) governor Datu Zaldy “Puti” U. Ampatuan and Datu Anwar Ampatuan Sr.

RTC Judge Jocelyn Reyes also also found guilty Datu Anwar Sajid “Datu Ulo” Ampatuan and Datu Anwar “Datu Ipi” Ampatuan Jr. guilty.

Also convicted are the following:

Inspector Saudi Mokamad Patrolman Jonathan Engid Abedin Alamada a.ka. Kumander Bedi Talembo “Tammy” Masukat a.k.a Talembo Kahar Abdulrakman Theng P. Sali a.k.a. Abdullah hamid Abdulkahar Manny Ampatuan, Nasser Esmael a.k.a. Nasrudin Esmael Police Major Sukarno Dicay Supterintendent Abusama Mundas Maguid Superintendent Bahnarin Kamaong Tato Tampogao, Mohades Ampatuan Mohamad To Datumanong a.k.a. Nicomedes Amad Tolentino Misuari Ampatuan Taya Bangkulat Salik Bangkulat, Thong Guiamano a.k.a. Ibrahim Kamal Tatak, Sonny K. Pindi a.k.a. Joven Salazar Piang Armando Ambalgan a.k.a. Jamil Bulatukan Kayansang/Bolatokan Omar Kudza Masukat Uguia a.k.a. datu Teng/Mustapha Ibrahim, Edres Kasan a.k.a. Edres Gogo Alip, Zacaria P. Akin Samaon Andatuan

They were all meted with the penalty of Reclusion Perpetua or up to 40 years imprisonment without the benefit of Parole.

Counsels of some of the convicted Ampatuans said they will submit motion for reconsideration before the sala of Judge Reyes.

Datu Sajid Islam Ampatuan was acquitted. Sajid was out on bail during the promulgation.

He was allowed to post bail of P11 million in 2015, ran for mayor of Shariff Saydona Mustapha and eventually won.